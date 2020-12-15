The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) has appointed former agent, and Dice head of music, Jason Edwards as executive director.

SMIA said Edwards, who will start in the role in January, will lead the organisation’s executive team and work with the SMIA’s chair, vice chair and company board to “further realise the value of the music industry in Scotland; championing, supporting and celebrating the artists, music and diverse network of professionals across the industry’s ecosystem”.

Edinburgh-born Edwards worked as an agent for seven years at 13 Artists and Paradigm, representing a diverse roster of artists including George Ezra, Years & Years and Grimes. He joined Dice in 2018.

Edwards said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the SMIA and to be investing my experience into the development of Scotland’s brilliantly diverse, world-class music organisations and talent.”

As part of Creative Scotland’s Regular Funding Network, the SMIA exists to represent and develop Scotland’s music industry across all sub-sectors and genres. It has worked closely with the recently established Scottish Commercial Music Industry Taskforce (SCMIT) to gather information and provide evidence to Government and public agencies to encourage effective support of the music sector in recent months.