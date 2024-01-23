Forbidden Forest Festival has had a revised licence application approved by Melton Borough Council which will allow the festival to accommodate 22,000 people for the weekend event – an increase of 7,000.

The electronic music festival, promoted by Exurbia Events, will be held in the grounds of Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire from 30 May – 3 June.

The new proposals, which addressed previous feedback from local residents, were reviewed by the council’s licensing sub-committee which included details about how organisers will work with traffic management bodies to combat excess traffic, including operating additional shuttle buses to and from the nearest railway station and working with Big Green Coach to offer travel from UK cities, as well as plans to open the festival earlier to stagger attendee arrivals over a longer period.

In addition, organisers have set up a community liaison group which they will work closely with.

Forbidden Forest Festival operations director Simon Oates said, “We would like to thank members of Melton Borough Council for their cooperation on the revised licence application for Forbidden Forest Festival. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with them and are thrilled with the outcome.

“Our commitment to improving the event year on year means we can continue to deliver a stand-out show whilst ensuring the local community is impacted as little as possible. This year will see us take additional measures in order to strengthen relationships with Belvoir residents, including setting up a formal community liaison group to resolve any issues as quickly, and smoothly, as possible.”

Forbidden Festival sold out in 36 hours in November. Additional tickets will go on sale for one day only on 26 January.