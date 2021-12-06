Event Production Awards (EPA) organiser Mash Media has announced a diverse group of experienced event professionals will judge the categories at this year’s event.

Among the first EPA judges to be announced are GL Events UK Group MD Scott Jameson, We Are The Fair director Yasmin Galletti di Cadilhac, Association of Black Event Professionals co-founder Aaron Raybe and Ticketpass CEO & founder Rodrigo Bautista.

Access All Areas’ sister event, The EPAs recognise excellence in the production and delivery of outdoor and live events across music, sports and culture. First launched in 2012, the event is designed to recognise outstanding achievement by individuals and companies working within the sector, be they organisers and promoters, production companies or suppliers.

The EPAs will take place at Novotel London West on 17 February. The event will return to a full-format awards ceremony, having been staged as a cut-down version in May this year, under Covid-safe event guidelines, at the Event Production Show.

The EPAs is free to enter. The closing date for nominations is 17 December. More details can be found here.

Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett said, “Event professionals across every aspect of our industry have shown remarkable professionalism, skill and resilience while tackling unprecedented challenges to bring back full-capacity events this year. There has never been a more fitting time to celebrate the wealth and diversity of skilled operators in our industry.”

The first round of confirmed EPA judges in full:

GL Events UK Group MD Scott Jameson

We Are The Fair director Yasmin Galletti di Cadilhac

Association of Black Event Professionals co-founder Aaron Raybe

Ticketpass CEO & founder Rodrigo Bautista.

Lucid Creates director Helen Swan

The Event Site director James Cooke-Priest

Bournemouth 7s managing director Craig Mathie

Speak&Do founder Yolande Copes-Stepney

BFG Productions production manager Ben Johnstone

ArcTangent festival director Goc O’Callaghan