Electric Group has released its initial lineup of acts for NX Newcastle – the former O2 Newcastle Academy (cap. 2,050) set to reopen in September after a £1.5m overhaul.

Andrew Cushin, Beabadoobee, James Bay, Digga D and the Reytons are among the first acts confirmed for the venue’s schedule of events, which begins with an Electric Callboy show on 24 September.

NX will host up to 2,095 people for club nights and 1,600 for live music events said independent venue owner and operator Electric Group, which also owns south London’s 1,500-capacity Electric Brixton and the 1,100-capacity SWX in Bristol.

Electric Group CEO Dominic Madden said his team is working with creative architectural practice Design At Source to improve sightlines and deliver a “sense of intimacy” on stage and front of house.

Madden said, “While our vision for NX Newcastle fully respects the history of the venue, it’s about putting the artist and fan experience front and centre, closing the distance between them. Our plans really pull the audience in.”

Electric Group head of music Mike Weller said he will work closely with local promoters 456 and F54, which both have a big part to play in the live programming of NX.

“With a new PA, new lighting, new screens and a lift to the stage for touring parties, which is a much-needed addition, this room is going to be groundbreaking production complete,” said Weller.

“Planning our first run of shows I’ve been having great conversations with senior agents and national promoters are already announcing dates.

“Electric Group has committed to making NX Newcastle an easy experience for promoters, with as few financial strings as possible, and we’re getting there.”