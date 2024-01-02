North East festival management company Field & Stage enjoyed a successful first year with more than 105,000 attending its events.

The company provided services in a variety of events in the North East and further afield. The company specialises in large-scale event-planning services including concept development, planning and logistics, event management, budgeting, health and safety and on-site coordination.

Field & Stage’s work included product activation events with Flora and The Lazy Bear pop-up bar, both in Newcastle City Centre, as well as the fundraising event Someone’s Gig in North Shields. It was also involved in the Bingley Weekender and Sheffield Wednesday’s Football Fan Zone.

Field & Stage founder and managing director John Wilson said, “It is staggering that this year alone we have been involved with 2,500 acts bringing live music experiences to over 105,000 attendees. I am thrilled by the positive economic impact this has helped to generate.

“We are delighted to be continuing our work with North-East favourite Lindisfarne Festival as well as welcoming the return of the Little Lindi Festival this summer. This is an exciting time for the live music industry after the challenges of the Covid years. It is wonderful to see events in this region growing in popularity as well as diversity.”

Pictured: Hardwick Festival while Noel Gallagher was performing on stage. Field & Stage provided artist liaison services for the event.