Festivall Services, specialists in event operations and temporary staffing, announced its rebrand to The Occasionall Group at last week’s The Event Production Show.

Later this year the company, headed up by AAA 30under30 alumni Josh Heyburn, will launch Occasionall Staff to go alongside its existing agency Festivall Staff, giving clients the option to hire from either branch.

While it continues to focus on festivals and festive events, the company also aims to build its network of event professionals to work conferences, concerts and sporting events.

Managing director Heyburn said, “It’s so exciting to be back at The Event Production Show a year on from our first-ever exhibit under our new identity – which encompasses who we are and who we aspire to be. After months of telling people we do so much more than festivals, we can now demonstrate that under this new brand – and have a very exciting year ahead of us.”

The new identity was established through conversation and collaboration with Electric Cat Productions; a marketing agency specialising in the events industry. Director and fellow AAA 30under30 alumni Cat Kevern said, “We were thrilled to support our long-term friends at Festivall in bringing their creative vision to life. It is so exciting to deliver a rebrand that is fun, eye-catching and bound to make a strong impact.”