Melvin Benn managing director of Festival Republic today, 8 September, told a Digital Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee that something should be done to help festival operators who have been charged licensing fees despite their events not having been able to take place, due to Covid-19.

He said, “I know it has had an impact for Glastonbury (pictured) and many festivals – it’s had a massive impact on smaller festivals.

“One or two councils have waived the licence fee or reduced it to a modest amount. If Government would waive or refund the fee, or roll it over to next year, it would be a massive benefit to festival operators.”