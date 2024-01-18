Festival Republic and Cream are to host a 45,000-capacity show by DJ Michael Bibi at Finsbury Park, set to be the biggest electronic show ever to take place in London.

The 6 July show will be part of Bibi’s tour ‘One Life’. The international DJ, producer and Solid Grooves label founder recently revealed he was cancer-free after being diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma, a rare form of brain and spinal cancer.

The One Life tour will be supporting various cancer charities including The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, where Bibi received his treatment. Donations can be made to the charity when purchasing tickets.

Bibi said, “I’m excited to give something back to my hometown after all the support and love I received during my cancer treatment.”

Vicky Johnson, associate director of public fundraising and engagement at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, said, “We’re hugely grateful to Michael for his generous support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity as part of his upcoming London show. Money raised helps the incredible team at the charity to continue to provide the very best treatment and care and drives forward life-saving research to develop new treatments for the benefit of cancer patients globally.”