Festicket and AEG Presents have announced a partnership, naming Festicket as an official ticket and travel package partner for All Points East 2020, in addition to making the company an official ticket and travel package partner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

CEO of European Festivals, AEG Presents, Jim King, said: “We’re excited to be announcing Festicket as a partner. They’ve built a strong audience base and a dynamic marketing offering which complements our wider ticketing strategy.”

Commercial director for Festicket, Greg Holmes, said: “We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious promoter in AEG Presents, and with American Express presents BST Hyde Park and All Points East in particular. We’re really excited to show what the Festicket platform can do for fans, streamlining their usual booking process, reducing stress and ultimately allowing them to enjoy the event to its fullest.”