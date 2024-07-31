Factory International, the organisation behind the biennial Manchester International Festival (MIF) and operator of the 5,000-capacity Aviva Studios, has appointed Rivca Burns as its new head of music.

With 15 years as a freelance creative producer, Burns has previously worked on festivals including Sounds From the Other City, Fat Out Fest and the Samarbeta music residency program.

Burns co-chairs the Greater Manchester Music Commission and serves on the board of Manchester Music Cities. Since 2019, Burns has played a key role in programming Festival Square for MIF, including the 2023 edition that featured over 190 performers and attracted 83,000 visitors.

Acting as head of music since January 2024, Burns has already curated events at Aviva Studios such as ANOHNI and the Johnsons’ first show in a decade, a three-day residency by Janelle Monáe, and a two-day residency with Sampha.

Burns said, “Factory International and Aviva Studios are world-class, and working with musicians from across the world, the UK, and locally to thrive, experiment, and wow audiences is going to be a truly exciting adventure.”

Factory International artistic director and chief executive John McGrath said, “Rivca’s invaluable contribution to the transformation of Festival Square and Factory Sounds makes her perfectly placed to take forward our vision for Aviva Studios as a new home for innovative music.”

Upcoming events at Aviva Studios include performances by Gogo Penguin, Jaubi & Tara Lily, Arooj Afrab, Ben Howard, Fontaines D.C., and Bowling for Soup.