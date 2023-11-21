Factory International, the organiser of Manchester International Festival and operator of the newly opened Aviva Studios, has appointed Moira Sinclair OBE as its new chair of trustees.

Sinclair will take over from Tom Bloxham MBE in January 2024, following his final board meeting.

Formerly executive director London and South East for Arts Council England, Sinclair’s current role is as chief executive of the Paul Hamlyn Foundation. She is also chair of Clore Leadership and chair of the London Mayor’s Cultural Strategy Board, and a member of the British Library Advisory Council.

As chair of Factory International, Sinclair will oversee the board for the organisation that produces and programmes both Manchester International Festival (MIF) and the 13,350sqm cultural space Aviva Studios which opened last month.

Sinclair said, “My guiding star has always been a commitment to supporting access to the very best, ambitious, thrilling arts and culture, for everyone – artists, producers, audiences – and that is why I am truly honoured to take on the role of Chair of Factory International at such an exciting time for the organisation. I am looking forward to building on Tom Bloxham’s incredible legacy as chair and to working with John McGrath, the team and my fellow trustees to shape a future full of possibility and purpose.”

Designed by Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), Aviva Studios is located at the heart of the new St John’s neighbourhood in Manchester. Its development has been led by Manchester City Council, with backing of £99.05m from HM Government and £7m National Lottery funding from Arts Council England.

Programmed and operated by Factory International, Aviva Studios hosts a year-round programme of original productions and special events across all artforms – from major exhibitions and concerts to intimate performances and immersive experiences.