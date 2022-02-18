Recognising the outstanding work of individuals and teams behind the successful delivery of outdoor and live events during the past 12 months, the Event Production Awards on 17 February saw 21 companies and individuals walk away with well-deserved trophies.

Hosted by stand-up comedian and presenter Glenn Moore, the Event Production Awards saw one of the industry’s most experienced and best liked event professionals honoured for his relentless commitment and services to the industry.

To one of the biggest roars of approval of the night, Steve Heap took to the stage to collect the Access All Areas Industry Legend award. Heap has been the general secretary of the Association of Festival Organisers since its launch in 1987, and was the director of Towersey Festival for 45 years up until 2019 when he retired.

Among the other big winners at the ceremony, held at Novotel London West, were Standon Calling for Full Event Production of the Year. The independently owned, 17,000-capacity, festival celebrated its 15th anniversary on 22-25 July last year – just three days after full capacity events were given the green light on 19 July.

Explaining the choice, an EPA judge said, “Delivering the festival on the back of a pandemic and in the midst of a pingdemic was a truly challenging set of circumstances. Achieving success was a considerable feat and is one which set parameters within which other festivals could operate.”

Another highly sought-after award, Supplier of the Year was won by Qdos Event Hire. The judges were hugely impressed by the number of major events the company was able to accommodate in a very challenging period for the industry, ranging from the TRNSMT festival to Goodwood Revival. The judges said it was “an outstanding entry and company.”

The categories were judged by more than half a dozen events specialists including GL events UK managing director Scott Jameson, We Are The Fair director Yasmin Galletti, Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed and Global Infusion Group CEO Bonnie May.

Introducing the awards, Access editor Christopher Barrett said, “It’s been a remarkably challenging year for the events industry, making these awards more deserved and hard won than ever.”

THE WINNERS

ACCESS ALL AREAS’ INDUSTRY LEGEND AWARD

Steve Heap

FULL EVENT PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by The Event Site

Standon Calling

TECHNICAL EVENT PRODUCTION OF YEAR

Lux Films

BEST CREW PROVIDER

Showforce Services

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Wateraid

BEST CONCESSION PROVIDER

Peppermint Events

BEST POWER SUPPLIER

Pearce Hire

BEST HYGIENE PROVIDER

Site Equip

BEST FENCING /CROWD BARRIER PROVIDER

Sunbelt Rentals

BEST STAGING COMPANY

IPS

BEST TEMPORARY STRUCTURE PROVIDER

Sponsored by Rodeo Event Production Services

Fews Marquees

EVENT VENUE/SPACE OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Evolution Dome

LS23 Stage by Lucid Creates

THE SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Sponsored by Ticketpass

Cableflor

BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY AT AN EVENT

IDE Systems

BEST TICKETING PROVIDER

Event Genius

BEST VISUAL SPECTACULAR

Euro 2020 Closing Ceremony By Event360

BRAND ACTIVATION OF YEAR

Sponsored by Showcase

Costa Coffee At The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta By Circle Agency

PRODUCTION AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by City Furniture Hire

TBI Media

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Creative Output

We Out Here

SPORTING EVENT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by GL events

Bournemouth 7s Festival

ACCESS ALL AREAS SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Qdos Event Hire