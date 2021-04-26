The entry deadline for the 2021 Event Production Awards is at 5pm on Friday 30th April. The annual awards, which have run since 2012, recognise excellence amongst organisers of, and suppliers to, outdoor events.

As a result of the pandemic, this year sees a very different set of awards as well as a different event planned.

Duncan Siegle, event director of the awards and Event Production Show, said: “We held the awards in early March 2020 and it became one of the last live events to take place. The following 12 months were disastrous for the events sector, with very few events able to be staged, and those that were involved extremely tight restrictions. The work that has been put in over the last year by companies and individuals should not go unrecognised so we decided the awards would still run, with a reduced number of categories that reflect the year we have had to endure. We encourage everyone to take a look at the categories and see what they could enter.”

This year, the awards will take place from 5pm on day one of the Event Production Show. They are free to enter and attend. You can view the categories on the Event Production Show website, and all relevant information, here.

Categories include Best Supplier Company Pivot, Staff Welfare Award, Best Online Festival, Best Covid Safe Event (music and non-music) and the Editor’s Award to recognise a person’s outstanding achievement during the last 12 months.

Siegle added: “Event Production Show will be one of the first live events back when the doors open on 26 May 26 and we want to bring the industry together to help get business re-started, to re-connect and provide some celebration that normality is returning. We want the industry to come together at the show and the awards will provide the starting point of a party we are throwing for the industry. There is no charge to attend, you just need to be in the show by 3.30pm on 26 May until we close the doors later that evening.”

The awards sponsors include DAM Health, Silent Seminars and Pop Up Pubs.

You can register for Event Production Show and, hence, the awards here.