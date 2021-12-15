Event Production Awards (EPAs) organiser Mash Media has extended the entry deadline to 7 January at 5pm to allow deserving industry figures more time to submit their entries.

It said the EPA’s will be judged by a diverse group of experienced event professionals including GL Events UK Group MD Scott Jameson, We Are The Fair director Yasmin Galletti di Cadilhac, Association of Black Event Professionals co-founder Aaron Raybe and Ticketpass CEO & founder Rodrigo Bautista.

Access All Areas’ sister event, the EPAs recognise excellence in the production and delivery of outdoor and live events across music, sports and culture. First launched in 2012, the event is designed to recognise outstanding achievement by individuals and companies working within the sector, be they organisers and promoters, production companies or suppliers.

The EPAs will take place at Novotel London West on 17 February. The event will return to a full-format awards ceremony, having been staged as a cut-down version in May this year, under Covid-safe event guidelines, at the Event Production Show.

Mash Media portfolio director Duncan Siegle said, “The live events industry has worked intensely hard this year, with a condensed summer season that finished later and was followed shortly by the winter run. We want to give all deserving event professionals a chance to be recognised for their achievements this year, and with all things considered we felt the industry needed a little more time to ensure no one misses out on getting the recognition they deserve. Hence, we are extending the deadline to 7 January 2022. I can’t wait to see all the entries.”

The EPAs is free to enter. The closing date for nominations is 7 January. More details can be found here.

The first round of confirmed EPA judges in full:

GL Events UK Group MD Scott Jameson

We Are The Fair director Yasmin Galletti di Cadilhac

Association of Black Event Professionals co-founder Aaron Raybe

Ticketpass CEO & founder Rodrigo Bautista.

Lucid Creates director Helen Swan

The Event Site director James Cooke-Priest

Bournemouth 7s managing director Craig Mathie

Speak&Do founder Yolande Copes-Stepney

BFG Productions production manager Ben Johnstone

ArcTangent festival director Goc O’Callaghan