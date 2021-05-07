The nominations have been announced for the Event Production Awards, which will take place on the first day of the Event Production Show (EPS) on 26 May.

The awards recognise the outstanding work and dedication of companies and individuals throughout the past 12 months, and will for the first time include the Access All Areas Editor’s Award that will recognise an individual who has championed the live events industry throughout the pandemic.

Below is a full list of all those shortlisted. Among the nominees for the Editor’s Award are Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn, Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed, Black Deer co-founder Gill Tee, and Parklife co-founder and Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester Sacha Lord.

This year’s Event Production Awards will be a scaled down version, taking place from 5pm on The Main Stage.

EPS event director Duncan Siegle said, “Normally we would be celebrating the industry with a gala dinner reception at a London venue, but these are not normal times. What we wanted to do this year was recognise what has been achieved and put on a bit of a party with these awards at the centre of it. We’ll announce the winners on The Main Stage and have a few drinks to celebrate afterwards. Please join us to celebrate the return of live events.”

When – Wednesday 26 May from 5pm

Where – The Main Stage at Event Production Show

The event is free to attend for everyone who has been in the event from 3.30pm and there will be complimentary drinks on offer from the organisers and drinks sponsor Champagne Fire Truck.

The shortlist

Best Supplier Company Pivor – sponsored by Silent Seminars

Actavo Events UK Ltd

Autograph Sound

Coalition Event Services Ltd

G4S Events

Global Infusion Group

Illumin8 Lights

LNP Sound Ltd

Pixl Evolution

Showplace

Tapestry AV Ltd

Staff Welfare Award – Sponsored by Pop-up-Pubs

Actavo Events UK Ltd

Chiswick Park

QEII Centre

SFL Group

Best Live Events Industry Campaign – Sponsored by Silent Seminars

#whataboutweddings

#LetTheMusicPlay

#wemakeevents

Best Online Festival

AmericanaFest UK 2021 “Staying Connected”

Bongo’s Bingo Live at the Bungalow

Stylist Live @ Home

Warner Music UK Summertime Festival

Best Covid-safe Non Music Event – Sponsored by DAM Health

A Night With The Honey Badgers: Zero F*cks Given by Swans Events

Car Park Panto by Coalition Agency

Livercool by Downtown in Business

London Concours by Thorough Events

Sparkle in the Park by Continental Drifts

The Luna Cinema Drive In by The Luna Cinema

The Survival Tour

Best Covid-safe Music Event – Sponsored by DAM Health

Lockdown Town by One Night Records

Unity in the Sun 2020 by Unity in the Sun

Scott’s Jazz Club by Red Box Creative and 173 Events

Gisburne Park Pop Up by Gisburne Park Pop Up

Crafty Vintage at Hoghton Tower by Crafty Vintage

Best Drive-in Event

Sliverstone Lapland by VHE Worldwide

ParknParty by One Digital Outdoor Ltd

The Drive-In Club by The Manual London and Get Comedy

Cinestock UK by Genetic Promotions

Car Park Party by Coalition Agency

The Luna Cinema Drive In by The Luna Cinema

Lough Down Drive in Arts Festival by Maywe

Gisburne Park Pop Up by Gisburne Park Pop Up

The Great British Drive In by The Great British Experience Company

Access All Areas Editors Award

Melvin Benn, Festival Republic MD

Paul Reed, Association of Independent Festivals CEO

Gill Tee, Black Deer Festival co-founder

Sacha Lord, Parklife co-founder and Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester

Andy Lenthall, Production Services Association GM

Greg Parmley, LIVE CEO