The nominations have been announced for the Event Production Awards, which will take place on the first day of the Event Production Show (EPS) on 26 May.
The awards recognise the outstanding work and dedication of companies and individuals throughout the past 12 months, and will for the first time include the Access All Areas Editor’s Award that will recognise an individual who has championed the live events industry throughout the pandemic.
Below is a full list of all those shortlisted. Among the nominees for the Editor’s Award are Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn, Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed, Black Deer co-founder Gill Tee, and Parklife co-founder and Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester Sacha Lord.
This year’s Event Production Awards will be a scaled down version, taking place from 5pm on The Main Stage.
EPS event director Duncan Siegle said, “Normally we would be celebrating the industry with a gala dinner reception at a London venue, but these are not normal times. What we wanted to do this year was recognise what has been achieved and put on a bit of a party with these awards at the centre of it. We’ll announce the winners on The Main Stage and have a few drinks to celebrate afterwards. Please join us to celebrate the return of live events.”
When – Wednesday 26 May from 5pm
Where – The Main Stage at Event Production Show
The event is free to attend for everyone who has been in the event from 3.30pm and there will be complimentary drinks on offer from the organisers and drinks sponsor Champagne Fire Truck.
The shortlist
Best Supplier Company Pivor – sponsored by Silent Seminars
Actavo Events UK Ltd
Autograph Sound
Coalition Event Services Ltd
G4S Events
Global Infusion Group
Illumin8 Lights
LNP Sound Ltd
Pixl Evolution
Showplace
Tapestry AV Ltd
Staff Welfare Award – Sponsored by Pop-up-Pubs
Actavo Events UK Ltd
Chiswick Park
QEII Centre
SFL Group
Best Live Events Industry Campaign – Sponsored by Silent Seminars
#whataboutweddings
#LetTheMusicPlay
#wemakeevents
Best Online Festival
AmericanaFest UK 2021 “Staying Connected”
Bongo’s Bingo Live at the Bungalow
Stylist Live @ Home
Warner Music UK Summertime Festival
Best Covid-safe Non Music Event – Sponsored by DAM Health
A Night With The Honey Badgers: Zero F*cks Given by Swans Events
Car Park Panto by Coalition Agency
Livercool by Downtown in Business
London Concours by Thorough Events
Sparkle in the Park by Continental Drifts
The Luna Cinema Drive In by The Luna Cinema
The Survival Tour
Best Covid-safe Music Event – Sponsored by DAM Health
Lockdown Town by One Night Records
Unity in the Sun 2020 by Unity in the Sun
Scott’s Jazz Club by Red Box Creative and 173 Events
Gisburne Park Pop Up by Gisburne Park Pop Up
Crafty Vintage at Hoghton Tower by Crafty Vintage
Best Drive-in Event
Sliverstone Lapland by VHE Worldwide
ParknParty by One Digital Outdoor Ltd
The Drive-In Club by The Manual London and Get Comedy
Cinestock UK by Genetic Promotions
Car Park Party by Coalition Agency
The Luna Cinema Drive In by The Luna Cinema
Lough Down Drive in Arts Festival by Maywe
Gisburne Park Pop Up by Gisburne Park Pop Up
The Great British Drive In by The Great British Experience Company
Access All Areas Editors Award
Melvin Benn, Festival Republic MD
Paul Reed, Association of Independent Festivals CEO
Gill Tee, Black Deer Festival co-founder
Sacha Lord, Parklife co-founder and Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester
Andy Lenthall, Production Services Association GM
Greg Parmley, LIVE CEO