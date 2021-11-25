We are a diverse, modern city which is re-imagining the role culture can play in bringing people together. Coventry is a city of welcome, a city of activists and pioneers, a city of peace and reconciliation, a city of innovation and invention, a City of Culture.

The Trust is committed to:

• Welcoming 2.5m additional visitors to Coventry in 2021/22

• 80% of the city’s residents experiencing at least three events in 2021/22

• Increasing audience attendance from under-represented communities by 20%

• Activating more than 16,000 volunteers and participants

• Making long-lasting, tangible social change in Coventry

• Transforming who holds the power to create and curate in the city

• Starting a wave of cultural investment across the region

Coventry’s City of Culture programme commenced in May 2021 and will run for 12 months, allowing us to keep our promise to the city and region – to deliver an extraordinary year and telling the story of the city that moves.

Job Description

We are seeking to bolster our Production and Event Operations Team in preparation for the second half of our cultural year, with numerous high-profile events planned throughout the spring and into summer of 2022.

The Trust is looking to appoint up to four Event Operations Managers line managed by the Head of Events Operations. Appointments will be starting in January 2022 running until June 2022, with the possibility for further extension.

The postholders will work in collaboration with Producing, Visitor Experience and other key City of Culture departments.

The postholders will each lead one of our four Production Units as the overall project manager for a series of events across the programme varying in scale from small to major, and across artforms, in both outdoor, traditional, and found spaces.

Our programme is diverse in its scale and content, and the postholders will be expected to be able to work across a diverse range of projects, including events in community settings as well as large scale event production environments, both indoors and outdoors.

These roles will each line manage a dedicated Production Manager for each Production Unit, and work closely with a dedicated Visitor Experience Manager, Technical Manager, and alongside support from the Production Coordination Team.

The postholders will be expected to work in person, in Coventry on a weekly basis, however flexible working arrangements can be arranged in line with organisational and event delivery requirements.

The Role

• Take on overall project management responsibility for the Production and Event Operations aspects of assigned events, acting as the conduit of information between internal and external partners, from commission to completion ensuring quality of experience for audiences, operational efficacy, diligence, and on-budget delivery throughout

• Work in close collaboration with Project Producers to develop projects from commission, including creating budgets, assessing project feasibility, designing delivery models, and creating and monitoring production schedules and timelines

• Coordinate and oversee the respective Production Unit, ensuring the team is supported, appropriately tasked and delivering as per project timelines

• Act as the designated Health & Safety Coordinator for assigned event projects, working (where applicable) with the Event Health & Safety Advisor and Crowd Safety Consultant, whilst ensuring that the Head of Event Operations is briefed on pertinent risks and mitigations throughout assigned events

• Overall responsibility for the preparation of Event Management Plans and associated risk assessments and operational plans for assigned events, ensuring that documentation is accurate, effective and in line with organisational policy and national legislation

• Chair Production Meetings for assigned events, and as tasked by the Head of Event Operations attend and present at Safety Advisory Group & Strategic Event Planning Group

• Work with internal colleagues and external partners to ensure appropriate licenses and permissions are sought for all assigned events

• Oversee resourcing of all production and event operations requirements for assigned events including, but not limited to, Site Infrastructure, Technical Production, Event Staffing, Transport & Traffic Management, Medical etc.

• Coordinate closely with Multi-Agency Partners and Agencies in delivery of assigned events, ensuring (where applicable) agencies are suitably briefed and integrated into event operational planning

• Oversee appointment of Production Partners, Suppliers and Freelancers for assigned events, ensuring appointments are undertaken in line with policy

• Design and ensure that robust and proportionate security measures are in place for all assigned events, including (where appropriate) stewarding, accreditation, and crowd safety mitigations

• Work closely with and keep the Head of Event Operations updated on all critical planning areas of assigned events

• Take on a high level of Command-and-Control Responsibility for assigned events.

• Actively engage with the organisation’s vision and policies regarding equal opportunities and diversity, artistic ambition, participation and engagement, health and safety, evaluation and monitoring

• To be aware of, and undertake to comply with the Trust’s GDPR, Health and Safety and Diversity and Equality Policies

• Any other reasonable tasks required to successfully execute the role

Person Specification

Essential

• Have a minimum of 5-years-experience working in the live events sector, at project manager or event department head level across varying scales and artforms

• Health & Safety Qualification at minimum Level 3 or above (IOSH, NCRQ or NEBOSH)

• A proven understanding of working on complex events in city centre contexts

• Excellent organisation skills, with the ability to work in a busy-team structure, whilst balancing and prioritising a diverse workload

• Strong knowledge of event infrastructure and planning considerations

• Knowledge of Health & Safety Processes in Event Management

• Understanding of site design processes and considerations

• Considerable experience working with multiple partners, agencies and stakeholders to develop events

• Excellent administration skills and strong attention to detail

• Competent across IT and software, including a strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office, and willingness to learn other software programmes and digital tools quickly

• An effective communicator, able to build and maintain relationships with colleagues, agencies, and partners

• A can-do attitude to working in busy team structure, with experience of working with multiple teams with competing demands

• Attributes of diplomacy, confidentiality, trust and respect for colleagues and partners

• To be based in, or able to move within commuting distance of Coventry

• A personal and professional interest in the arts, culture and heritage

Desirable

• Experience of Site Management in Outdoor Event Settings

• First Aid Qualified

• CAD Proficiency

• Full Driving Licence

General

Coventry is one of the most diverse cities in the UK and we want our Team to reflect that diversity. We value the benefits of a diversity of life experiences, cultural and social knowledge and are particularly keen to hear from candidates from currently under-represented groups, including those with disabilities.

We are looking to build a team of people from a range of backgrounds and range of experiences. We can provide mentoring and training/support to less experienced candidates. Training and talent development within the Trust team and within the wider sector is central to our approach. All postholders are expected to participate in training and development activity and to contribute time and expertise to supporting our training programmes on site and occasionally off site.

This list of responsibilities is not exhaustive and team members will be required to perform duties outside of this as operationally required.

Process

Please submit an up-to-date CV and letter (maximum 2 pages) addressing your interest and suitability for the post with particular reference to the person specifications.

Alternatively, you can provide an audio or video submission.

As part of this process, please share with HR and Team Development any support and access requirements. We will provide assistance during the application and interview phase, as required.

Please note: If selected for interview, this is likely to take place online via Zoom. We will work with you to ensure any inclusion requirements are met. If you require additional assistance during any stage of this process, including interview, please let us know.

Coventry City of Culture Trust is committed to equal opportunities and will treat all applications fairly based on written submissions, please complete the anonymous equal opportunities form available at www.coventry2021.co.uk/jobs.

Applications should be sent to recruitment@coventry2021.co.uk.

Timetable

Advertised – 24th November 2021

Deadline for submissions – Applications will be considered on a rolling basis with a final deadline for submissions of 13th December 2021

Interviews – Shortlisted candidates to be interviewed by 17th December 2021

Please note: The Trust reserves the right to close the vacancy early if we receive sufficient applications for the role. Therefore, if you are interested, please submit your application as early as possible.

Salary: £35,000 to £38,000 per annum, dependent on experience

Terms and Conditions

This is a fixed term post until June 2022

• The post is working 39 hours (excluding 30 minute/1-hour lunch) per week Monday – Friday at hours to be agreed between 9am and 6pm with frequent evening and weekend. Flexible working may be agreed

• The salary is paid monthly in arrears

• If asked to work additional hours at the weekend, Time Off in Lieu will be given if approved in advance with the Line Manager

• Pension auto-enrolment is applicable and employer contributions are currently 3%. The Trust’s appointed pension provider is NEST. Further details are available

• Holiday 33 days per annum including public holidays. Holiday must be taken at a time to suit all colleagues

• Main place of work is the Trust’s Office in Coventry City Centre with frequent attendance at meetings offsite

• There is a probation period of three months during which time the notice period is one week; on confirmation of appointment the notice period is one month

• On appointment the successful candidate must be able to provide the correct documents as proof of their right to work in the UK for duration of the contract

• The candidate’s contract of employment with the Trust does not come into force until the first day of work

For more information about Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 visit www.coventry2021.co.uk