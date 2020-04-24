Event Genius by Festicket has partnered with Google to host a free webinar for event promoters.

The webinar is entitles Consumer Behaviour Trends & Recommendations During COVID-19 and will explore consumer trends during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as discussing how brands can adapt to these changes in consumer behaviour. It will be looking at a number of themes, including brand communications, strategy and utilising Google Analytics to keep informed.

The agenda for the webinar will be as follows:

What are the consumer behaviour trends we are seeing during COVID-19?

How can you pivot your strategy during this time to meet changing consumer behaviour?

How can you adapt your brand communications in the right way to empathise with customers and provide a high level of customer service?

How can you use Google Analytics data to keep informed on consumer journeys, interests and trends?

Joining Festicket and Google for the webinar will be Prateek Arora, Account Manager at Google, Divya Subramaniam, Strategic Lead for Customer Solutions at Google, Niall McLaughlin, eCommerce Account Manager at Google, and Maxime Calot, Agency Key Account Manager at Google.

Festicket Marketing Director, Luis Sousa, said: “These are hugely difficult times for many of our event partners as they deal with having to either cancel or postpone their events, as well as the long-term uncertainty. We wanted to try and help ease some of these stresses by tackling them head on, and we’re delighted Google have agreed to join us and share their valuable knowledge.”

The event will take place on 30 April at 12PM BST. Register for the webinar here.