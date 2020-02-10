Event furniture and panel hire firm Europa International has expanded its fleet with the purchase of an environmentally friendly, low emissions van.

The new van will allow the business to make deliveries within the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone in London without incurring additional costs.

The new Ford Transit 350 2 Litre van is a longer-term investment for the company that will allow the firm to continue to deliver its services to customers across London without compromising the environment, as the Euro 6 category van produces the lowest level of emissions for diesel-based engines.