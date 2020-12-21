Emily Eavis, co-organiser of Glastonbury festival (cap. 147,000) has quashed online speculation that the festival will no longer take place next year.

Following an anonymous Twitter account claiming Glastonbury 2021 had been cancelled, Eavis tweeted, “Appreciate lots of rumours are flying around and in the press, but there’s no change to what I said in the BBC interview last week. We’ll let you know through official channels as soon as we have an update (which won’t be until the new year).”

She also tweeted “Not cancelled yet!” in response to one user.

Glastonbury 2021 is set to feature headliners Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney. The latter recently voiced his concerns over the festival not taking place and described it as a Covid-19 “superspreader” while speaking to BBC Radio 4.

However, Eavis also told the BBC they will consider live streaming from the Somerset farm should the festival not go ahead in a physical form.

The festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and remains sold out, recently joined calls for a Government-backed insurance scheme for the festival industry to fill the void left by commercial underwriters.

Michael Eavis stressed that the festival faces bankruptcy if it cannot go ahead in 2021, after losing “millions” in 2020.