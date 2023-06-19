Arctic Monkeys has cancelled Tuesday night’s (20 June) show at Dublin’s Marlay Park (cap. 40,000), four days before the band is scheduled to headline Glastonbury Festival.

The Sheffield four-piece band, who are midway through a world tour, announced on Twitter that lead singer Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis and has been ordered to rest. It comes after the band played three back-to-back shows at London’s Emirates Stadium (60,000).

It has not been confirmed yet whether the band will still play the Glastonbury show. It is set to take place on the Pyramid Stage from 10.15pm to 11.45pm, with the performance scheduled to be broadcast live on the BBC. It will be the band’s third Glastonbury headline slot having performed their first in 2007 and the second in 2013.

Arctic Monkeys is also scheduled to play at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park (35,000) on 25 June, followed by 44 other dates which ends on 7 October in Mexico City.

Announcing the Dublin show cancellation, the band said in a statement, “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow. Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest. Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans.”