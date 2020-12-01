The English Football League (EFL) has issued spectator guidance as six EFL clubs prepare to welcome back spectators to their grounds on the first day lockdown is lifted, 2 December.

Some 34 EFL clubs fall within the Government’s Tier 2 event guidelines, which state that sporting events can accommodate audiences of up to 2,000 as long as social distancing is maintained.

Luton Town, Wycombe, Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United, Cambridge United will all host spectators at matches on 2 December, while it is understood all 34 EFL Clubs in Tier 2 areas are planning to stage matches with audiences in the coming weeks.

As part of the Government’s Return of Fans (Stage 5) Guidance, and Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) advice, all clubs are required to prepare and distribute a Supporters’ Code of Conduct for any match attended by ticket holders.

The EFL guidelines include the wearing of face coverings, avoiding ‘unnecessary’ movement and refraining from touching the match ball if it is kicked out of play and into the stands.

It said, “The Club reserves the right to eject any supporter that fails to comply with this Code of Conduct and reminds all fans that stadium capacities may ultimately be negatively impacted as a result of any safety issues.”