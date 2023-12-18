Live Nation has confirmed that its subsidiary LN-Gaiety has acquired Dreamland Margate (cap. 15,000) operator Sands Heritage.

The amusement park turned live venue, which won the Legacy Award at the AAA Awards last month, is due to host shows by acts including Madness, Idles, Paloma Faith, Simple Minds and Becky Hill next summer.

Following renovations last winter, in February Dreamland’s operator was granted an extension to its license that effectively doubled the number of gigs that could be staged there to 40 per year.

The acquisition has seen the appointment of Live Nation’s Stuart Robert Douglas as chief operating officer, Lynn Lavelle SVP Finance and James Hands as finance director.

LN-Gaiety said, “Working with CEO Eddie Kemsley, the team will enhance its offer at this much-loved resort. Dreamland is the ultimate seaside destination for music, rides, and entertainment.”

A Dreamland Spokesperson added, “We are delighted that LN-Gaiety has become the new owner of Dreamland in Margate. The acquisition ensures the legendary venue can carry on providing world class entertainment for people of all ages.

“It is very much business as usual for Dreamland, we look forward to re-opening our historic amusement park at Easter for another summer season, as well as welcoming some of the very best live bands and acts both in our indoor spaces and next summer on the amazing Scenic Stage. In the meantime, we can’t wait to welcome people in the run up to the festive season at Dreamland’s Christmas World.”