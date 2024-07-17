Following the hospitalisation of 22 teenagers, with one later dying, after a drum and bass event at Dreamland Margate, the venue now faces a licensing review and the cancelation of events.

The teenagers were taken to hospital during a Worried About Henry gig at the Live Nation-owned venue in Margate on 29 June, with 17-year-old Emily Stokes later dying of a suspected MDMA overdose. It is understood that one person remains in hospital in a medically induced coma.

Kent Police declared a major incident, and ahead of a licence review Thanet District Council’s licensing sub-committee has agreed a series of interim measures, detailed below.

The Kent Police application for the review of a premises licence, under section 53A of the Licensing Act 2003 (premises associated with serious crime or disorder), states that all the teenagers had been admitted to hospital “suffering with similar symptoms relating to a drugs overdose”. The youngest was 15.

In the application, the Kent Police said that despite the tragic events on 29 June, it believes that in general the venue has been well run and well suited to what it deems to be lower risk events: “The partnership between the venue and Kent Police has been well developed over the years and have always worked well to achieve joint aims.”

Kent Police has recommended the following interim measures:

Formal cancellation of all Drum and Bass events and those deemed to be a higher risk association with class A and B drug use by those under 18 years of age.

Removal of promotion/ticket sales immediately related to such event’s.

Increase of ratio of SIA security/staff. Ratio 1 SIA per 100 Patrons– for ‘higher risk’ events such as Trance/Garage/Grime events.

Zero tolerance signage regarding drug use and possession throughout the

All under 18’s to be accompanied by an adult defined as 25 years and over and suitable measures in place to manage this such as a wristband system.

Live Nation subsidiary LN-Gaiety acquired Dreamland Margate (cap. 15,000) operator Sands Heritage in December.

In February last year, the amusement park turned live venue was granted an extension to its license that effectively doubled the number of gigs that could be staged there to 40 per year.