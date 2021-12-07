DHP Family has made two promotions in its marketing team; Anwyn Williams has become head of marketing and Matt Newton marketing manager.

Williams will lead the team, overseeing marketing output across DHP’s concert and festival roster, including the company’s arena and theatre tours working with artists such as James Blunt, The Human League, Sam Fender, Rufus Wainwright and Happy Mondays.

Williams also manages the marketing for the multi-venue Dot To Dot Festival and is a member of the internal teams that deliver the Women in Music initiative, set up to address the gender imbalance within the music industry. She also works on Beat The Streets, a multi-venue event in Nottingham to combat homelessness that has raised nearly £250,000 for the charity Framework.

Newton, who started as DHP Family marketing assistant less than five years ago, will lead the marketing for the 25,000 capacity Splendour Festival along with other concerts and tours.

Williams said, “Having worked at every level of DHP’s marketing department since joining seven years ago, I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to lead and shape our amazing team, and I’m certain that we’ll see many more talented people rising through the ranks for years to come.”