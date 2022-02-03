Coventry Building Society Arena (cap. 32,609) has partnered with creative experiences agency PYTCH to improve and expand the service it can offer to event organisers.

The multi-year deal is part of the agency’s national expansion and its first time working with a stadium in this capacity.

PYTCH specialise in live events, media, AV, broadcasting, digital content and mixed reality. The new partnership has been created with aim of helping the venue deliver hybrid-events, while also improving the customer experience at physical events. PYTCH said it will provide AV and lighting services, live-streaming and VR avatar-based experiences.

PYTCH has three broadcast television studios in Bristol which it uses to produce virtual events. It also has a technology package which aims to provide temporary live broadcast studios from the show floor at conferences, exhibitions and other events in the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry Building Society commercial director Paul Michael said, “This deal will expand what we can offer to event organisers and will further establish our venue as a leader in the sector. With PYTCH on board, and the Commonwealth Convention Centre nearing completion, we have all the foundations in place for a fantastic 2022.

PYTCH managing director Jordan Tomkins said, “We are incredibly excited about this partnership. The Midlands has an excellent reputation for being a creative and cultural hub, and it is always somewhere that PYTCH have been keen to find a home.”