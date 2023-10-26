Coventry Building Society (CBS) Arena has unveiled a new partnership with sustainability platform SKOOT to support the planting of 100,000 trees by the end of 2024.

The carbon reduction partnership programme, ’32F’, will allow the arena and its guests to participate in sustainable initiatives, including the removal of ocean plastic, global tree planting in devastated regions, support for verified carbon projects, and engagement in local community initiatives.

To launch the programme, SKOOT will work with its NGO partner Plastic Bank to eliminate 20,000 ocean plastic bottles and plant 10,000 trees with Eden Reforestation, courtesy of Bidfood Group, on behalf of the arena.

Representing the arena’s 250 members of staff, SKOOT will plant one tree in Hindi Nepal per employee through its partnership with Eden Reforestation.

Fan engagement

QR codes will be placed around the arena, particularly near recycling bins and parking areas, allowing guests to support tree planting and ocean plastic removal to offset the carbon emitted from their visit. Real-time impact counters and digital screens will be displayed throughout the venue.

CBS Arena also plans to introduce a small eco-contribution to every bar and restaurant purchase, with the goal of planting over 100,000 trees by the end of 2024.

The partnership follows other sustainability initiatives implemented by CBS Arena this year, including the introduction of sustainable packaging, responsible food suppliers and enhanced recycling stations.

CBS Arena managing director Paul Michael (pictured left) said, “Through this partnership, we can be transparent about our progress and encourage all guests to be more conscious of their environmental impact when visiting the Coventry Building Society Arena. We hope that through this partnership, we can make a positive impact not only in Coventry but also in communities around the world.”