Last night (5 March), the Event Production Awards took place at Novohotel West, Hammersmith.
The awards were a resounding success, with hundreds of those from the outdoor and live events industry turning up to celebrate.
Those who took home awards were:
Industry Legend Award – April Trasler from Neptunus UK
Full Event Production of the Year – Fisher Productions for Private Events
Technical Event Production of the Year – Unlimited Productions for Martin Garrix ANIMA Europe Tour 2019
Best Crewing or Rigging Supplier – Alpha Crew
Best Security Company – Stadium
Best Concession Provider – Peppermint Bars & Events
Best Power Supplier – Energy Generator Hire
Best Toilet and Hygiene Provider – Site Event
Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier Supplier – Live Barriers
Best Flooring or Roadway Supplier – Cableflor
Best Staging Company – NoNonsense Group
Best Temporary Structure Supplier – Ascot Structures
Venue of the Year – Illuminate at the Science Museum
Green Supplier of the Year – The Really Good Bar Company
Best Use of Technology at an Event – Power Logistics for BBC 1’s Big Weekend
Best Visual Spectacular – Cheerful Twenty-first for The Pavilion for BBC Studios
Brand Activation of the Year – The Green Power of Neversea – Neversea
Production Team of the Year – GL Events UK
Music Event of the Year – Black Deer Festival
Sporting Event of the Year – STM World Drone Cup
Access All Areas’ Supplier of the Year – entertee Hire
