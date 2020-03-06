Last night (5 March), the Event Production Awards took place at Novohotel West, Hammersmith.

The awards were a resounding success, with hundreds of those from the outdoor and live events industry turning up to celebrate.

Those who took home awards were:

Industry Legend Award – April Trasler from Neptunus UK

Full Event Production of the Year – Fisher Productions for Private Events

Technical Event Production of the Year – Unlimited Productions for Martin Garrix ANIMA Europe Tour 2019

Best Crewing or Rigging Supplier – Alpha Crew

Best Security Company – Stadium

Best Concession Provider – Peppermint Bars & Events

Best Power Supplier – Energy Generator Hire

Best Toilet and Hygiene Provider – Site Event

Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier Supplier – Live Barriers

Best Flooring or Roadway Supplier – Cableflor

Best Staging Company – NoNonsense Group

Best Temporary Structure Supplier – Ascot Structures

Venue of the Year – Illuminate at the Science Museum

Green Supplier of the Year – The Really Good Bar Company

Best Use of Technology at an Event – Power Logistics for BBC 1’s Big Weekend

Best Visual Spectacular – Cheerful Twenty-first for The Pavilion for BBC Studios

Brand Activation of the Year – The Green Power of Neversea – Neversea

Production Team of the Year – GL Events UK

Music Event of the Year – Black Deer Festival

Sporting Event of the Year – STM World Drone Cup

Access All Areas’ Supplier of the Year – entertee Hire

Image provided by Aniseed Photo