AEG Presents subsidiary Concerts West has appointed Jesse Stoll as vice president of touring.

Founded in 1998 and based in Los Angeles, Concerts West produces and promoters live tours and events globally, and has worked with many major acts including Céline Dion, the Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Roger Waters and Justin Bieber.

Stoll’s new role will involve identifying touring opportunities and building touring relationships and partnerships. He will be based in Los Angeles and report to John Meglen and Paul Gongaware, Co-CEOs of Concerts West. Stroll has worked with AEG Presents for 14-years. He is the son of late concert promoter Jon Stoll of Fantasma Productions.

“I am incredibly excited and hungry to dive in full force to the global touring space with Concerts West,” said Stoll, “I have grown up with the AEG family and there aren’t many companies that drive home the toughness, drive and true grit spirit of what embodies an all-around concert promoter. John and Paul’s close attention and treatment of their touring artists as real partners on all cylinders is unmatched at the highest level of service.”

Added Meglen, “We are thrilled to welcome Jesse to the Concerts West team. Jesse brings 14 years of booking experience, deep relationships, and a passion for live entertainment. I worked with Jesse’s father Jon Stoll for many years, he was a close friend. Jon would be proud to see his son follow in his footsteps and build upon the family legacy.”