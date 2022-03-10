Oak View Group (OVG), the venue management company behind the development of the 23,500-capacity Co-op Live arena in Manchester, said it is working with Glastonbury and Coldplay sustainability consultants Hope Solutions to develop its industry-leading net-zero strategy.

OVG has already pledged that, once completed, the Co-op Live venue will be the first arena in the UK to be solely powered by electricity, and that it is commitment to 100% rainwater harvesting, and the use of solar panel covered roofing.

OVG said Hope Solutions will map out Co-op Live’s operational practices during construction and once open to deliver on Co-op Live’s net-zero carbon ambitions.

The £350 million venue, located next to Manchester City football club’s Etihad Stadium in the Eastlands area of Manchester, is expected to open next year.

The US company formed in 2015 by former AEG CEO Tim Leiweke and former chairman of Live Nation Entertainment and artiste manager Irving Azoff, said Hope Solutions will support Co-op Live to drive meaningful change in the live entertainment industry by defining what ‘net zero’ looks like for the project and exploring potential options for net-zero verification schemes. Additionally, it will establish a framework for measuring, tracking, reporting and reducing carbon impacts, addressing scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

A key aspect of Hope Solutions’ work will be to establish a planet friendly rider that can help shape discussions with suppliers, artists, and promoters.

OVG president of business development Francesca Bodie said, “Climate change is the fight of our lives, and our industry has an important role to play because we have the power to inspire. We were proud to open the first carbon neutral arena, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, last year, and the appointment of Hope Solutions will help bring our planet-friendly vision to life at Co-op Live, which will be the UK’s best and most sustainable arena.”

Colplay is working to reduce emissions by 50% on their forthcoming tour.