The Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP) has announced that Unique Venues of London (UVL), International Association of Speakers Bureaus (IASB) and Professional Lighting and Sound Association (PLASA) have joined them.

This takes the number of full partners in the BVEP, which is the umbrella body and advocacy group for the UK’s £70bn events industry, to 24. Earlier in 2020 both MPI and the Meetings Industry Association re-joined the organisation as full members.

BVEP has been a central pillar in lobbying Government on behalf of the UK events industry since the Covid-19 crisis escalated and is now pushing hard for a restart date.

UVL represents a collection of more than 80 specialist venues within the capital. The organisation provides its members with insight into market trends and is there to provide a collective voice on behalf of its members.

PLASA, the leading body suppliers of technologies and services to the event and entertainment industries has also joined BVEP. PLASA, which represents suppliers across the globe, provides its members with events and training courses as well as providing advisory and support services.

Commenting on the partnership’s new members, Simon Hughes (pictured), chair of the BVEP added: “I am delighted to welcome our new members UVL, IASB and PLASA all of which are leading representative bodies in their sectors.

“As an industry we are still in limbo over a reopening date and the BVEP are continuing to lobby and work with government for an answer. The growth in our membership demonstrates our partners commitment and support of our work and message for the entire sector. There has never been a more relevant time for the entire industry to unite and speak with one voice as it looks to start its road to recovery.”