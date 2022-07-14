Having already sold 1.2 million tickets for shows across mainland Europe in 2023, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (LNE) has revealed details of a short UK stadium tour next year that will commence in May.

Springsteen will play the BT Murrayfield Stadium (cap. 67,000) in Edinburgh on 30 May, Birmingham’s Villa Park (43,000) on 16 June, followed by two shows as part of AEG Presents’ BST Hyde Park (65,000) concert series.

The tour will mark the first UK live shows by Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since 2016, when he played a string of dates as part of the 14-month, worldwide, The River Tour.