Tokyo World Festival (cap. 20,000) in Bristol has been cancelled after organisers said they could not find a new venue to replace Eastville Park this year.

Promoter Tokyo Dub said there were “too many growing challenges” in using the park, which has hosted the previous nine editions of the urban and dance music festival.

The tenth edition of the event was due to host artists such as Pendulum, Rudimental and Bad Boy Chiller Crew from 16-17 September. The promoter said it is working to ensure the festival returns next year at a new location.

It said in a statement: “Our team is devastated by this and pretty lost for words but we would like to thank the thousands of you who have supported us this year and in recent years.

“We may be back next year, in a new location, but there are too many growing challenges with using Eastville Park that cannot be overcome. We’ve worked hard with the council and police who have been supportive, but we have not been able to find workable solution to the challenges of this location in order to keep the event safe and secure in the surrounding area and roads.

“As a team of family people, we feel we need to prioritise your safety as you arrive and leave the event, as well as once inside. As valued customers we feel your disappointment.”