Bongo’s Bingo has announced that two shows will be taking place in Gosforth Park, Newcastle, at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, the UK’s first dedicated socially-distanced music venue.

The two events will be taking place on 30 August and 12 September. Those with Bongo’s Bingo credit will be able to buy tickets from 29 July, with any remaining tickets going on general release on 5 August.

Jonathan Lacey, co-founder of Bongo’s Bingo, said: “We obviously cannot wait to get back to doing what we love, and these outdoor shows at the arena are ideal to give everyone a release.

“We know how tough things have been too, it’s been such a crazy and surreal time for everyone. We have all been desperate to come back but only when it safe and right and this is the perfect place for us to do some shows as it is properly socially distanced which is great. We want to make it really special and give everyone some big Bongo’s Bingo love in Newcastle.”