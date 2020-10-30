The Association of Independent Promoters (AIP) is hosting a ‘promoter masterclass’ titled ‘We’re All in This Together’ on 24 November.

The virtual event will feature Steve Davis of SSD Concerts alongside John Rostron of AIP. They will be discussing how concert promoters can remain resilient during these difficult times, and how the live industry can bounce back.

Davis and SSD were the creators of the Virgin Money Unity Arena (pictured), which hosted socially distanced outdoor arena gigs during the summer. SSD also runs This Is Tomorrow festival in Newcastle, the Bingley Weekender, the Corebridge Festival and Hit The North.

The virtual event will be presented by AIP & atom promotions as part of an Arts Council England project.

You can sign up for the event here.