The inaugural Access Live webinar on Wednesday, 21 October, will see a panel of promoters and festival organisers discuss how they successfully staged Covid-secure festivals this summer including the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle and the Greenwich Comedy Festival.

Taking place at 11am, the We Did It! webinar, sponsored by ES Global, will be moderated by Access editor Christopher Barrett and include contributions from Unity Arena creator and SSD Concerts MD Steve Davis, SSD artist development manager Anthony Francis, DHP Family central production manager Sam Joynes, 57 Festivals director Will Briggs, Wild Paths Festival founder Ben Street and ES Global staging manager Mark Hornbuckle.

Panellists will discuss their personal experiences, including the way their organisations adapted to staging events under strict government guidelines and made sure local authorities were onboard.

Details

Date: 21 October 2020, 11am

Registration: Free. Register here

Title: Running Covid-secure events – We did it!