The promoter of the ground-breaking Virgin Money Unity Arena venue and show series has cancelled all remaining events, from tomorrow 19 September, due to the Government-introduced local lockdown measures in North East England.

Created by SSD Concerts, in partnership with sponsors Virgin Money and production company Engine No 4, the venue was able to accommodate socially-distanced audiences of up to 2,500.

Located at Newcastle racecourse Gosforth Park, the temporary venue has hosted shows by an array of acts including Sam Fender, Van Morrison, The Libertines, Jimmy Carr and Ronan Keating. Collectively, the events were attended by more than 50,000 people.

The venue’s closure follows the Government’s announcement that around two million people in north-east England will be banned from mixing with other households due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The measures affect areas including Newcastle, Sunderland, South Tyneside and Gateshead.

SSD Concerts MD Steve Davis said: “It is extremely disappointing to have to cancel these final shows at the end of what has been an incredible six-week run of successfully socially-distanced concerts. We’re honoured to have been able to provide a little happiness and joy to thousands of music and comedy fans throughout the region and the UK in what has been such a tough 2020 for everyone.”