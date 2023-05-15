Boels Rental has announced the acquisition of UK lighting tower rental specialist Illumin8.

Illumin8 has experience in providing specialist products and services to customers across industries such as construction, events, civil engineering, rail and TV and film.

Illumin8 was founded in 2015 by current managing director Neil Fenwick, who has more than 24 years’ experience supplying lighting towers and other products to construction projects and events.

Fenwick said, “In order to achieve our ambitious growth plans, we felt that aligning with an international group like Boels Rental would provide us with the platform to grow. I am proud of the entire team at Illumin8 and I’m confident we have a bright future as part of the Boels family.”

Boels Rental managing director Asif Latief said developing specialist divisions is a key part of his growth strategy and this acquisition is important to support the growth of Boels’ lighting division in the UK: “This acquisition allows us to expand our already significant lighting tower fleet so we can provide our existing customers with more choice. It also gives us the opportunity to develop our growing presence in newer markets with complimentary equipment from our rental fleet, for example fencing, barriers, signage and larger generators.

“But it’s not just about equipment; by acquiring Illumin8 we’re adding great people to the Boels team in the UK – people who have solid industry experience and expertise and can give customers peace of mind on their next project or event.”