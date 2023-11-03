Blossoms have released a playful music video to announce the biggest headline show of their career to date – a 30,000-capacity outdoor concert at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park.

To the tune of their song ‘There’s A Reason Why (I never returned Your Calls)’, the Stockport band announced that they will return to Manchester on 25 August 2024. Support will come from Inhaler, Shed Seven, The K’s, Seb Lowe and TTRRUUCES.

The concert will be a follow-up to the debut event held at the park earlier this year headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Summer 2023 saw Blossoms performing shows and festivals across the country including a headline slot at Kendal Calling, their own headline outdoor shows at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, Millennium Square, Leeds and a surprise set at Glastonbury where they were joined by Rick Astley.

Blossoms lead vocalist Tom Ogden said, “Headlining our biggest show yet at Wythenshawe Park is going to be ‘the’ moment of our career so far for us. It makes me think of me and Joe going to watch Oasis and The Stone Roses at Heaton Park back when we were teenagers, and how important these big summer Manchester shows are to people. It made us want to be in a band, affected what we wore and changed our lives forever. To misquote Dorothy, ‘Lads, I’ve a feeling we’re not on Oldham Street anymore.”