Veteran music venue programmers and promoters Ben Taylor and Ade Dovey have launched new live music promotion company, Manchester-based Luminescent.

Between them, the duo have more than 30 years’ experience in the live music industry as venue programmers, promoters, touring and artist managers.

Among Dovey’s previous roles are ASM Global event programming and content manager, and programming manager at Manchester venues including Trof (cap. 2,500) and Mission Mars (2,000). Meanwhile, Taylor’s previous roles and endeavours include being events manager of 500-capacity Sound Control in Manchester and founding You Are Not Alone, a non-profit inner-city festival which supports the charity Manchester Mind.

Acts the duo have worked with over the years include Mogwai, Kylie Minogue, The Courteeners, Everything Everything, Oh Sees, First Aid Kit, The 1975, Nils Frahm and Dinosaur Jr.

Ade Dovey said it made sense for duo to join forces: “We had both hit the ceiling pretty hard with our ongoing commitment to running music venues over the years. We have been friends and competitors for ten years so when Covid-19 flipped the world upside down we just kept in touch and realised we have an opportunity to do something together, something creative and fulfilling, something we had both missed for a long time in our previous roles.

“We’ve had time to reflect and develop this new venture and the feedback we’ve had from industry professionals has already been overwhelmingly positive.”

Taylor added, “I’m a firm believer of things happening for a reason. With the journey we have both been on, juggling and wrestling shows between ourselves in Manchester, it seems fitting that we’ll now be working together to bring some very exciting shows to the table.”