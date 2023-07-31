Promoter Kilimanjaro Live said it will work differently to manage traffic at next year’s Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival after thousands of attendees were forced to spend hours on the road during the event’s opening day last week.

The promoter said this year’s best ever sale of 25,000 tickets was a “very small percentage” increase from last year so “nothing else in the plan was changed”. It added that while bad weather and early arrivals led to the build-up of traffic, the event would update its strategy to prevent the same issue from happening next year.

One of Belladrum’s performers, The Dazed Digital Age, said on the festival’s Facebook page that they had narrowly missed their set due to traffic, but managed to arrive and play just in time.

Organisers then put out a traffic notice on Saturday night to say that traffic would be divided on Sunday, depending on the type of vehicle when leaving. It was reported that the traffic flow was smooth when leaving on Sunday.

The event returned from 27-29 July at the Belladrum Estate in Kiltarlity, to host artists such as Travis, Bastille, Sigrid, KT Tunstall and Sam Ryder.

In a statement put out on Friday, Belladrum organisers said, “We have used the same routes, the same traffic management and parking companies and the same number of police officers in the same locations.

“We had a very large number of people arrive early and we believe that this, along with the wet weather this morning, was the cause of the long queues which then continued throughout the day.

“We can assure you we will be having a long debrief meeting to work out how to manage incoming traffic in 2024 should we have similar conditions to deal with so that we avoid a repeat.”

🚨 IMPORTANT TRAFFIC NOTICE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BVEvDT6OXI — Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival (@BelladrumFest) July 29, 2023

The incident follows similar issues at this year’s Download Festival, which saw Leicestershire County Council warn that the event could be under threat if there is a repeat of this year.

The 20th edition of the festival caused severe congestion on the roads around Donington Park in Leicestershire as some attendees said it took them up to seven hours to arrive on site. Promoter Live Nation said the traffic congestion was “unprecedented and not acceptable”.