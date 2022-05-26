BBC Radio 6 Music will be the official broadcast partner of AEG’s All Points East festival, where it will once again host a dedicated stage, following its debut last year, curated by the station’s presenters.

Presenter Gilles Peterson will choose the stage’s line-up at London’s Victoria Park on 19 August, followed by presenters Mary Anne Hobbs, Tom Ravenscroft, AFRODEUTSCHE, Jamz Supernova and Don Letts on the remaining days. The presenters will also perform DJ sets themselves on the stage.

As the festival’s broadcast partner, the station will also play out performance highlights from the 6 Music Stage on air. All shows will be made available to listen to via the BBC Sounds app after broadcast.

BBC Radio 6 Music assistant commissioner Camilla Pia said, “The 6 Music Stage at All Points East was a triumph last year, so I’m delighted that we’ll be back in 2022 with even more of our DJs getting involved this time.”

This year’s All Points East takes place from 19-28 August across two weekends. The lineup includes Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

Acts performing on the 6 Music stage across the two festival weekends will include Benji B, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, LUXE, Nabihah Iqbal, Nia Archives, Norman Jay, Planningtorock, SHERELLE, Shy One and Tash LC.