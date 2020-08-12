Promo House are set for their staff to head back to shows and football clubs and look forward to getting back to some normality, by working with clients to ensure the safe return of events and controlled environments and staff assisting in tracking and tracing guests, managing visitor flow and helping to organise the running of the events to abide by government guidance.

Promo House have a database of staff that cover nationwide and supply staff to the events, exhibition, experiential, promotional, hospitality and sports industries. It delivers an exceptional and outstanding service from start to finish and a service that is individual, organised and personable. If you’re looking for event staffing solutions which are in line with new government guidelines, contact Promo House here.