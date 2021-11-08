The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said it has signed up to the UN Sports for Climate Action (UNSCA) initiative and set ambitious sustainability targets for men’s professional tennis.

ATP said the move was part of its new sustainability strategy ATP Serves, with the aim of aligning sustainability practices across the Tour and build on sustainability initiatives at the Nitto ATP Finals.

UNSCA, an international framework that counts more than 250 rights holders and governing bodies as signatories, aligns the sports industry in working towards the <2°C warming target set in the Paris Agreement.

As a signatory, ATP has adopted the framework’s two global targets; achieving a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2040. ATP will be responsible for tracking and reporting sustainability data over the period and will take part in regular working group sessions with other members.

To achieve UNSCA’s targets, the ATP said it has been developing a sustainability strategy over the past 18 months, created in collaboration with UK-based sustainability experts Jonathan Smith, Amanda Curtis and Kate Chapman.

ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli said, “We are committed to delivering positive impact on the global stage and have been moved by the growing concern around the wellbeing of our planet. We know we cannot be distanced from helping to find solutions. This is why we are proud to roll out our new sustainability strategy and to become part of UNSCA, setting a clear agenda and ambitious goals for our sport for the coming years. This will be a long-term journey and, with everyone pulling together, we hope to make a positive impact and inspire our community.”

UN Climate Change sector engagement lead Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu said, “We welcome the ATP into the UN Climate Change Sports for Climate Action and commend them for signing up to such ambitious climate action targets. We are also delighted to see how they are using their reach and influence to support and engage others on wider social and environmental issues.”