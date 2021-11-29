Arena Group has appointed Joely Sockett to its Social Values and Sustainability team, based in St Ives, Cornwall.

The company, which is a key supplier to events including AELTC Wimbledon Championships and London Marathon, said Sockett will support its delivery of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games temporary infrastructure, work on positive social impact initiatives and managing environmental sustainability.

Prior to joining Arena, Sockett worked at Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure in a similar role, where she contributed to initiatives for corporate social responsibility along with managing the carbon impact on highways infrastructure projects.

Arena’s head of health & safety and environment Alex Spinks said, “Joely joins us at a time when our clients’, and wider society, are becoming increasingly committed to delivering sustainable projects, both in terms of socio/economic and their environmental sustainability impact.”

Sockett said, “I am excited to be working with Arena in the events sector and very motivated at the prospect of making a tangible impact in my new role. I have enjoyed my time with the construction sector and learned a great deal, although by its very nature construction has a significant carbon impact.”