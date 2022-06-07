Remi Harris (pictured left) and Tamara Gal-On (right) have announced details of the latest iteration of their women’s leadership development programme, the Music Leaders Network (MLN).

The latest phase of the programme, which has helped further the careers of women across the live music industry, will launch in September, with the application process beginning today, 7 June.

The duo said the programme is open to both company employees with a minimum of five years industry experience and self-employed women in music. Businesses are being urged to invest in their women leaders and future-leaders, while bursaries will be provided for the self-employed to assist with costs. Additionally, there is a focus on encouraging black women to apply to the programme by their employers.

Based around individual coaching and small-group training, the programme has previously included live music professionals, artist agents and managers.

MLN co-creator Remi Harris said, “Participating in this kind of leadership development was life-changing for me 15 years ago, it significantly increased my impact and visibility in the industry and lifted me into senior leadership positions. Now, as a trainer and coach, I want to help other women fulfill their leadership potential.”

Past MLN participant Julie Cotton, who is currently tour site coordinator for the Ed Sheeran tour said, “It was a wonderful shared learning experience and I now have a network of fantastic women I can call on for guidance, support and to share experiences with.”

Freelance tour manager Nathalie Candel said, she also benefitted from the MLN: “The leaders network is a group of amazing music industry professionals who will ultimately become collaborators, sounding boards and friends.”