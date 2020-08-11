The application portal for the Government’s £500 million Culture Recovery Fund grants, for which festivals are eligible, has opened.

Part of the Government’s £1.57 billion package to support the culture and heritage sector, the £500 million Recovery Fund fund is for cultural organisations, including those working in music, impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

There are two funding rounds but according to Arts Council England, which is administering the fund, around 75% of the £500m budget will be allocated during the first round.

Round one is open until midday 21 August. Round two will commence at 4pm on August 21 and run until noon on 4 September.

Grants ranging from £50,000 to £3 million are available to profit and not-for-profit cultural organisations based in England.

For more details click here.