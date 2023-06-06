Live music industry toolkit Amplead has partnered with the Isle of Wight (IOW) Festival to introduce its Apply to Play initiative at the 60,000-capacity event.

Scottish four-piece band Forgetting The Future will perform on the Live Nation festival’s Platform One stage, having been selected from hundreds of applicants via Amplead’s Apply to Play service. The band will play on Friday evening (9 June) where they will be helicoptered in and out of the festival site.

Platform One is a college based on the Isle of Wight, specialising in education for the creative industries, which has been involved in the IOW Festival since its rebirth in 2002. Opportunities for local acts at the festival have evolved each year, working with IOW festival promoter and Platform One patron John Giddings.

Since its launch earlier this year, Amplead’s Apply to Play has already attracted more than 3,500 artists. Recently it is helping organisers schedule artists at Liverpool Sound City, including for a new Feedback Sessions slot in 2023 and Ostereo at London venue Koko (1,410).

Platform One HE quality and development lead, Jason Paine, said, “This year, we are proud to work in partnership with three organisations that widely benefit young musicians, such as residents on the Isle of Wight. We are delighted to be working with Amplead, Ridiculous Biz, and Ditto Music to bring some national talent to our stage in 2023 and are excited to see how these relationships grow in relation to our educational provision.”