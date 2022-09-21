AGF (A Greener Festival) and Falmouth University have launched a course designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge of environmental operations at live events.

The two-week course, which can be completed in-person or online, will enable those who pass to undertake and carry out environmental assessments for a range of indoor and outdoor events on behalf of AGF.

The certification lasts for a period of three years, after which students will need to renew their training. On the course students will learn operational issues of events which create an impact on the environment, developing skills needed to undertake environmental assessments.

The course is Stage 1 to gain the knowledge and skills to become A Greener Festival Assessor, able to undertake environmental assessment of events, festivals and venues worldwide on their behalf.

This course is designed to train auditors to complete assessments at events, festivals and venues on behalf of the AGF certifications, such as ‘A Greener Festival Award’. The training is also relevant for those who want to work in event sustainability or improve understanding, including event organisers, local authorities, suppliers, academics and researchers

Green Gathering festival (cap. 20,000) director Em Weirdigan said, “The AGF training was great, very worthwhile on a number of levels. The trainers are dedicated, knowledgeable and enthusiastic; the information imparted is useful and interesting; and there were valuable opportunities to make contact with like-minded passionate people involved in festivals and sustainability. It’d be great if all festival organisers did this training.”