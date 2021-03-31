AEG Presents has cancelled its 65,000-capacity series of BST Hyde Park concerts in July, due to ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic.

The promoter said headliners Duran Duran and Pearl Jam have agreed to reschedule their performances at the London venue until July 2022.

It said, “Following our review of the most recent government advice, the latest timeline means that we are unable to deliver with certainty the quality BST Hyde Park is known for in the time available.”

The rescheduled Pearl Jam shows will take place on 8 and 9 July 2022, with Pixies supporting on the first date. Duran Duran has been rescheduled for 10 July 2022, with Nile Rodgers & CHIC in support.

AEG said, “By making this decision at this stage we allow artists, crew, fans and everyone that comes together to help create these shows to plan accordingly.”