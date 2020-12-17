Adam Shore, former Red Bull and Red Bull Music Academy head of global programming (music), has joined UK-based ticketed online concert company Driift as its US general manager.

The appointment was made a month after Driift announced it was expanding to Australia and New Zealand. Since its launch in the summer this year, Driift has produced ticketed online shows for artists such as Nick Cave, Niall Horan, Laura Marling, Dermot Kennedy, Kylie Minogue and Biffy Clyro. On 12 December, Andrea Bocelli’s livestreamed ‘Believe in Christmas’ show at the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy sold more than 70,000 tickets.

While working at Red Bull, Shore delivered event concepts for artists such as Solange, Bjork, FKA Twigs, Erykah Badu and Kamasi Washington. At Driift, Shore will be tasked with expanding the livestream company’s North American operations.

Driift CEO Ric Salmon said, “This is a key hire for Driift and an indication of our confidence that unique, high-quality livestream shows are here to stay. As we look to increase Driift’s presence in North America, Adam’s experience and track record of working with artists to create bespoke and innovative live productions will be truly invaluable.”

This month Driift will present Courtney Barnett live from Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building (17 December) and Katie Melua live from London’s Rivoli Ballroom (18 December) before a New Years Eve re-run of Kylie Minogue’s Infinite Disco.

Alongside ATC Management, Beggars Group are founding investors and shareholders in the business.